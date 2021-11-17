City of Midland accepting entries for Christmas parade, here’s how to register

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- It’s the most wonderful time of the year…almost. Now the City of Midland is preparing for the upcoming festivities, and the community is invited to take part as well.

The 2021 All American Christmas Parade, presented by the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on December 11. This year, the parade route will be in downtown Midland, ending at Centennial Park.

Now, the Recreation Division is accepting entries for the parade. This year’s theme for the parade is “All American Christmas.” Registration forms are available at the MLK Jr. Community Center (2300 Butternut Ln.), the Parks Office (2701 W. Elizabeth) or online. Completed forms can be dropped off at the MLK Jr. Community Center or emailed.