HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/ KPEJ) – The City of Hobbs is getting ready for its annual 4th of July fireworks display. Guests can expect to see fireworks light up the sky this Friday, July 1st at Hobbs Industrial Air Park, 5425 Jack Gomez Blvd.

Organizers say that while this is not the original date of the Independence Day tradition, they hope the community will come out and enjoy the show.

To ensure that the event goes as planned, the City of Hobbs Police, Fire, Parks and Open Spaces, and Recreation Departments have a schedule of events and traffic controls that will be in place.

EVENT SCHEDULE

HIAP gates open at 7:45 p.m.

For safety purposes, all HIAP runway entrances/gates will be closed, locked and enforced prior to

that time due to the Soaring Society and Gliders being active through the late afternoon and early

evening.

The middle entrance will be quick access for handicap parking spaces

Movies Under the Stars will begin at sundown, so be sure to arrive early!

Intermission will follow the movie prior to the fireworks show

The fireworks show will last approximately 20 minutes

There are also a few rules that guests are advised to follow when attending the event.

EVENT RULES

The public is not permitted to light fireworks of any kind at this location during the event.

“NO PARKING” signs will be placed in designated areas where this will be enforced.

Police personnel will be present to assist in directing traffic in and out of the area.

Please be sure to take care of your belongings and throw away all trash in proper receptacles.

In a recent news release, the City of Hobbs would like to remind residents and visitors that the majority of Lea and Gaines Counties are in a state of Exceptional to Extreme Drought status per the National Drought Mitigation Center, causing these communities to place fireworks bans or restrictions.

While current weather conditions make it easy for wildfires to quickly spread, many activities around this holiday place life and property at risk in cities.

Here are a few of the safety tips that are recommended by the Hobbs Fire Department,