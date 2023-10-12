FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City’s Gas Department will be replacing the gas main that services the 100 block of N. Greasewood and Sage.

From Monday, October 16th to Friday, October 21st, the alley will be closed and inaccessible to the public. Temporary trash containers will be placed in the street, in front of the homes, and will be serviced by the City Sanitation Department.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, please contact the Fort Stockton Gas Department at 432-940-6145.