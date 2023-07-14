BIG SPRING (KMID/KPEJ) – Have old electronics that you want to get rid of? Were you just going to throw it in the trash? Go to Big Spring’s eWaste Recycling Day instead!

In partnership with Keep Big Spring Beautiful, the city will be at the Big Sandy Landfill, located at 3810 Old Colorado Hwy, on Saturday, July 15th from 8am to 1pm, accepting various electronics to be recycled responsibly rather than creating more e-waste in the landfills.

Paint, lightbulbs, alkaline batteries, gasoline, oils, and freon items will not be accepted.

This event will be free and open to the public.

For questions or comments, please call Ken Meeks at 817-919-6229