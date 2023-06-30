BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- All Big Spring city offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th, according to a release by the city.

Monday’s sanitation routes will be picked up as normal with no sanitation pickup on Tuesday, July 4th. Tuesday’s normal routes will be picked up on Wednesday, July 5th. Thursday and Friday will proceed as usual, according to the release.

The City Landfill will be closed on Tuesday also. The landfill will be open on Saturday, July 1st for normal business hours, 8am to 5pm.

The Russ McEwen Aquatic Center will be closed on Monday, July 3rd in preparation for the Pops in the Park event. The Aquatic Center will be open to the public on Tuesday, July 4th from 1pm to 6pm.

Moss Creek Lake will be open to the public during the holiday, but citizens are being reminded that the discharge of firearms or fireworks of any kind within the facility or on lake property is strictly prohibited, per City Ordinance.

Emergency services will continue normal operations. The Emergency Utilities Department will also be available and can be reached at 432-264-2392.