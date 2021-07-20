City of Big Spring announces seal coat project

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Starting today, crews in Big Spring will be seal coating the following areas:

Tulane Avenue – Kentucky to I-20 Service Road

Rutgers Avenue – Baylor to Tulane

Bucknell Avenue – Rutgers to Dartmouth

Colgate Avenue – Rutgers to Kentucky

Purdue Avenue – Kentucky to Birdwell

Dartmouth Avenue – Baylor to Kentucky

Yale Avenue – Birdwell to Kentucky

To complete the project more efficiently, the City is asking anyone parked in the area to move their vehicles from the roadway.

The City says it will try to contact vehicle owners to move their vehicles by knocking on doors. Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense if necessary.