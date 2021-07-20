City of Big Spring announces seal coat project

BIG SPRING, Texas (Nexstar)- Starting today, crews in Big Spring will be seal coating the following areas:
- Tulane Avenue – Kentucky to I-20 Service Road
- Rutgers Avenue – Baylor to Tulane
- Bucknell Avenue – Rutgers to Dartmouth
- Colgate Avenue – Rutgers to Kentucky
- Purdue Avenue – Kentucky to Birdwell
- Dartmouth Avenue – Baylor to Kentucky
- Yale Avenue – Birdwell to Kentucky
To complete the project more efficiently, the City is asking anyone parked in the area to move their vehicles from the roadway.
The City says it will try to contact vehicle owners to move their vehicles by knocking on doors. Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense if necessary.