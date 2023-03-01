ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City sanitation customers will be able to have large bulk items picked up and delivered to the landfills.

Items should be placed in the alley no sooner than 10 days before the scheduled collection for the given area.

Items should be placed as close as possible to the rear of the residence where the waste was generated to prevent blocking traffic in the alley while maintaining adequate clearance from dumpsters, utility meters, and other fixed obstacles.

Acceptable items for bulk waste pickup include:

Tree limbs 4′ in lengths or less

Tree trunks, stumps, or root balls less than 4′ in length and 50 pounds in weight

Furniture and small appliances

Bulk waste shall be limited to a total volume of less than 4′ x 3′ x 8′

Unacceptable items include:

Construction debris (concrete, rocks, dirt, shingles, etc.)

Tires and/or automotive parts

Hazardous chemicals (oils, filters, paint, or other household chemicals)

Appliances with freon

Dead animals

During non-scheduled times, occupants should notify the City of excessive amounts of undue accumulations of waste and arrange for collection.

These services are subject to the scheduling and availability of City Sanitation department personnel and equipment.