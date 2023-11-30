ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- During the Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City leaders unanimously repealed Article 1-17 of the Odessa City Code of Ordinances.

That ordinance, otherwise known as the Percentage for the Arts Program, which required that all capital improvement projects of $250,000 or more to set aside one percent of the funding of the project for commissioned artwork to be associated with said project. The decision was met with some backlash from Odessans who said they want to see the City continue to invest in and support public works of art.

In response to that backlash, the City’s media team published the following explainer to its social media account:

“Contrary to some of the misinformation being circulated, the arts program for the City of Odessa is still alive and well. What then, you may ask, was the effect of the repeal of this portion of the City Ordinance? For some background…(under that ordinance) if a capital improvement project costing $90 million was approved for renovation at a wastewater treatment plant, $900 thousand would be required to be set aside for funding of public art associated with that plant project and located at the plant. Repealing this measure would allow multiple benefits to the citizens of Odessa, a few of which are: 1) Even a 1% cost reduction in a major project produces significant savings for that project. 2) It allows tax dollars to be spent on core city services. 3) It decouples public art projects from capital improvement projects where an art project just does not make sense. It does not reduce the City of Odessa’s commitment to public art, and it does not reduce the HOT funds allocated to the public arts committee. This City Council is committed to good stewardship of the City’s resources and will continue to look for ways to provide core city services to the citizens of Odessa more efficiently.” City of Odessa

Outspoken Odessan, Craig Stoker, commented his objections to that post, which read, “It 100% absolutely reduces the City’s commitment to public art. This literally killed hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential public art spending.”

Other commenters agreed by saying, “The arts are essential to having a thriving and culturally vibrant town. Do better. Or don’t. The bar is pretty low as it is.”

We reached out to Randy Hamm, Executive Director at Odessa Arts to get his take on the decision and to learn more about how much money the City has actually spent on art projects since the Percentage for Art ordinance was adopted in February 2020. This is what we learned:

Since 2020, five projects have been funded through this ordinance: Fire Stations #6 and #9, the new Animal Control Facility, the Odessa Police Department Training Facility, and the Family Wellness Clinic. Combined, these projects total $215,000, representing 0.00214% of the total $93,000,000 from the certificates of obligation that funded these construction projects. Further, we learned that about 15% of each project’s budget allowed for contingency, money set aside and used for unexpected expenses from work stoppage, weather, or other unforeseen challenges.

“Breaking it down further, that’s $1.86 per person based on 2020 census data of the total population of Odessa…less than a Starbucks coffee,” Hamm said.

Councilmembers argued that saving money on arts projects could help fund things like salaries to fully fund OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue or could be allocated to fixing potholes instead.

However, capital costs cannot be used to fund salaries.

“Funding public art does not take away from human resources, nor does it affect the safety or durability of the construction itself. Investing municipal dollars towards public art encourages the private sector to do the same. For every two percent for art projects completed, there is one privately funded, private sector piece that is commissioned, like the Fist Basin corporate headquarters on 191 or the mural at Black Tulip Floral Design,” Hamm said.

Further, Hamm talked with us about why investing in art is good for the City, something Council members seem to agree with, considering most every member publicly commended Odessa’s art when crews from Amazon visited earlier this year to film an episode about recent investments in such projects.

“Within one year of the Percent for Art ordinance being adopted, Odessa was selected as the focus of an upcoming episode of the Amazon series, ‘The Story of Art in America.’ Over the course of three days in April of 2023, a camera crew traveled around Odessa and captured some of the most important pieces of public art. This episode will air worldwide in early 2024, giving the City much needed positive exposure,” Hamm said.

Exposure that is good for the City, in terms of bringing in tourists and travelrs.

“Public Art is good for tourism. If you don’t think Odessa is a tourist destination, you are mistaken. Odessa/Midland is the region’s DFW. Our city is a hub for people traveling from Pecos, Monahans, Big Spring, and Ft. Stockton, just to name a few. Every one of those travelers is a tourist. While they may come for shopping, or health appointments, having cultural amenities will encourage them to stay one more day, eat one more meal, and spend one more dollar, adding to the economic benefit of Art.”

In Hamm’s eyes, art isn’t the icing on the cake, but rather, a very important ingredient in making everything come together for everyone living in Odessa.

“Each year, the Arts & Culture sector adds $6,000,000 in economic activity to the City of Odessa. It is not the optional frosting on the cake of this city, it is the eggs, flour, and sugar. An investment in public art is paid back many times over, not only in the overall economic benefit, but in the municipal tax dollars that flow directly back to the City,” he said.

When addressing the City’s claim that it does still support the arts, Hamm said, “It should also be noted that the City continues to fund Odessa Arts through the allocation of Hotel Occupancy Tax, which allows us to award cultural tourism grants to a dozen agencies and artists in Odessa. In 2023 Odessa Arts granted over $200,000 to support cultural tourism in Odessa and Ector County.

Kevin Dawson, who operates Maybe in Midland-Odessa, a Facebook page dedicated to informing the surrounding communities about businesses and attractions coming to the area, had this to say about Odessa, in comparison with Midland- both cities began downtown revitalization efforts at nearly the same time and have both have efforted public arts projects amid revitalization efforts:

“In the heart of West Texas, the saga of Midland and Odessa unfolds- a tale echoing the classic Dickensian dichotomy. Midland, a city embracing change and growth, has embarked on a transformative journey. With strategic investments in its downtown through a TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone), Entertainment Overlay District, and future hotels, Midland is painting a vibrant future on its urban canvas. The commitment to progress is evident, with Midland’s downtown becoming a hub of innovation, culture, and entertainment. It’s not just development; it’s a narrative of revival, a testament to a city investing in its soul. Meanwhile, in Odessa, the pages tell a different story. The decision to repeal the TIRZ and shelve the Public Art Investments is like tearing pages from a promising chapter. Saying no to an Entertainment District and potentially prohibiting bars downtown (there’s only 1) seems like closing the book on opportunities. Why halt the momentum when the potential for a thriving downtown is within reach? Odessa, let’s revisit the plot, reconsider the choices, and ensure that the narrative doesn’t end prematurely. Both cities have the power to shape their destinies. Midland is illustrating how strategic planning can breathe life into a city, creating a vibrant tapestry of growth. Odessa, the opportunity is yours—choose to be the architect of your future.” Kevin Dawson

We’ll be speaking with Dawson on Friday, to hear his ideas on how both cities can continue to grow and thrive, despite decisions seemingly aimed at stopping growth in its tracks.