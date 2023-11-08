ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa is looking to lower the speed limit on W University Boulevard from W County Road to W Loop 338. That speed limit is currently set at 50 miles per hour.

City leaders said parents have complained about difficulties navigating in the area because of increased traffic during school pick-up and drop-off hours. Parents said they have a hard time making a right-hand turn and the City said it is working to find a solution to the problem.

Joe Tucker, Director of Public Works, said that he has started the process to try and reduce the speed.

“This area is also TxDOT’s, so we have to work together and get a traffic study done and come to an agreement together,” he said.

Tucker said once a traffic study is completed, the data will be presented to City Council members.