ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mayor Joven, City Council members, and other city leaders were at Music City Mall on Sunday, in celebration of Constitution Day.

To honor the holiday, Mayor Joven, Odessa City Council members Connell, Hanie, and Swanner, Odessa Development Corporation Chair Kris Crow, as well has his wife, Tisha Crow, were all part of a public reading of the U.S. Constitution at Music City Mall from 3pm to 5pm.

The U.S. Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, or 236 years ago.