ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Starting on June 2nd, the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a movie in the park every Friday until August 4th.

Park locations will vary from week to week, with the first one, on June 2nd, being in San Jacinto Park. Movies to be shown include DC League of Super Pets, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, VIVO, Lightyear, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, and Hotel Transylvania 4.

Participants are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and popcorn. Concession stands will be present and staffed.

This event is free and open to all ages.