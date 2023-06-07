ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa said it hopes to have a new City Manager hired within the next couple of months; the announcement comes after T2, the consulting firm hired to help with the process, gave a presentation Tuesday at a special meeting.

The “intensive” search to fill the role was conducted nationwide and garnered more than 50 applicants- that number has now been whittled down to four.

Th City said the next steps include a thorough background check and an interview with the Odessa City Council.

“The council has made clear they are looking for a person of integrity who is a strong leader and sets a good example,” said a City spokesperson.

If all goes as planned, the City hopes to interview finalists the week of June 26th and announce the new City Manager soon after.

What does a City Manager do? A city manager works closely with the mayor, city council, and department leaders to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of a city. Duties include budgeting, overseeing staff, city planning and communicating with the community about projects and the needs of the city.