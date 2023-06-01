MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City Council of Midland is looking to fill 25 vacant seats across 9 boards and commissions for the new fiscal year, which begins in October.

The City Council will begin making appointments in September, with the terms varying in length from two to four years.

The Boards and Commissions which have open seats include:

Airport Planning and Development Board – 3 seats

Citizens Development and Hotel/Motel Advisory Board – 3 seats

Midland Housing Authority Commission – 3 seats

Midland-Odessa Urban Transport District Board – 3 seats

Oil and Gas Advisory Commission – 1 seat

Parks and Recreation Commission – 3 seats

Planning and Zoning Commission – 3 seats

Zoning Board of Adjustment and Airport Zoning Board of Adjustment – 3 seats and 3 alternate seats

A full list of Board/Commissions, meeting schedules, and application can be found on the City of Midland website.

Applications can also be found at the City Secretary’s Office in City Hall, Room 330.

The deadline for applications is Friday, August 11, 2023.