ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City Council unanimously voted to support naming a portion of a highway in honor of two distinguished West Texas veterans today.

Mac Wilson and Rex Young made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam and were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President Nixon.

Business Interstate Highway 20-E in Ector County is being proposed to be named as the “Mac Wilson and Rex Young Medal of Honor Highway” in their honor.

This hit close to home for Council Member Gilbert Vasquez. He went to junior high and high school with Wilson and played high school baseball against Young.

Council Member Vasquez is seen in this pic with John McCollum and Steven Oien with the Purple Heart of West Texas.

State Representative Brooks Landgraf filed legislation which passed the House last month.

The bill now heads to the Senate. If approved, it will be sent to Governor Abbott to be signed into law.