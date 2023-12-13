MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland City Council met this week to discuss a variety of items across the Tall City.

This included funding for improvements to Reyes Mashburn Nelms Park, such as the installation of new turf and LED lighting, which the City says would make the park more viable for sports events and tournaments.

The Council also approved a special use designation for the Midland Zoo, which would allow it to move forward with construction plans.

Representatives from the Zoo say it will focus on bringing in animals suited for West Texas weather. It also has plans for an 18 acre lake on the property to assist with drainage and flooding issues.

Additionally, the Council approved an ordinance increasing the City’s employer contribution rate to the Fireman’s Relief and Retirement Fund from 22.2% to 24.2%, a two percent increase from employees’ gross pay.

The City Council meets every other Tuesday at the City Hall if you’re interested in attending a meeting, located at 300 North Loraine Street.