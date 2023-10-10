MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland City Council voted Monday to approve Tapestry Hotel in downtown Midland, which will serve locals and travelers who come to the Tall City for business and pleasure. It’s the first new hotel to be approved in the downtown area in decades.

“This is a win for our community,” said Al Escamilla, of Escamilla Media. “The hyperlocal hotel will support local businesses, create long term jobs downtown, plus generate tax dollars for MISD and the Hospital District. We are also excited to bring an upscale option for travelers choosing to visit out beautifully revised downtown. We are grateful to the City Council for its commitment to investing within our own community.”

The boutique hotel will bring 80 rooms, a restaurant, and a bar and will be located at 112 S Loraine near the Bush Convention Center. The building, once renovated, will include a new, 12-story tower (the rendering currently shows only a six-story tower).

Maybe in Midland-Odessa confirmed the site will also be home to The Mid-Way Steakhouse, which pays tribute to the original name of Midland as a train stop.

