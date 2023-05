FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a post by the Fort Stockton City Hall, city personnel have been pulled from other projects to clean the graffiti.

According to the city, “progress on those projects is hindered when thoughtless acts such as those shown in the photos below are committed.”

The public is asked to report incidents that involve defacing property to the Fort Stockton Police Department at 432-336-4600.