ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa City Council met Tuesday evening to accept a generous donation made by a local family. Parks Bell Ranch and the Bell Family donated 100 acres land, to the tune of $5 million dollars, for sports complex the City hopes to build.

“This opportunity to be a part of what we think would be an awesome resource and asset for the community of Odessa and for literally all of the Permian Basin, it’s something we’ve talked about for a long time,” said Bell Legacy Partnership President, Larry Bell.

Current plans for the indoor facility include 20 volleyball courts, 10 basketball courts, as well as an indoor competition track. Outdoor components would include eight to 12 multi-purpose fields.

Donors said the project is about more than just sports, it’s about bringing local families together.

“For us the quality of life is really focused on family. And that’s something that’s absolutely essential and important in our lives, being able to do things with the kids, be active and involved with them, let them be able to compete or participate in athletic activities and any kind of opportunities for team sports that are so exciting and interesting in this part of the world. Because of that we want to make that an essential part of what we’re doing at Parks Bell Ranch, we’ve got extra wide streets, extra wide sidewalks, we’ve got places for people to walk and jog and it’s all about family and creating an environment, an atmosphere, and there’s a lot for them to do and a lot of controlled and managed projects that are being overseen in such a way that is really contributing to the quality of the entire family,” Bell said.

Next, council members will work with a consultant to create a more defined budget and site plan for the facility, and to secure corporate sponsorships and naming rights agreements. The goal is to begin the pre-development process by fall 2023 in anticipation of a fall 2024/spring 2025 opening.