ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If you are looking for a new best friend this summer, now is your chance. Circle P Ranch Supply is hosting an adoption event this weekend in partnership with the Odessa Police Department.

Organizers said it’s all in an effort to make sure that pets without homes find loving ones. Circle P said the idea came after seeing Facebook posts of people trying to find help for animal that have been dumped especially since local shelters and rescues remain full.

“I always feel that events like this help people get out there and they find animals that they never knew they needed,” said organizer Destiny Acosta.

The adoption fair will begin at 9:30 a.m. on July 23 at 6200 N Golder Avenue.

There will be dogs, cats, hogs, goats, and even ostriches up for adoption. We’re told there will even be food trucks on site for you to grab some lunch and adopt a new best friend at the same time.