MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Cinergy is throwing an outdoor party tomorrow to celebrate ten years in the community.

“We are celebrating fun, the fun that Cinergy brings, the magic of movies, so we want to bring a lot of fun to families,” said Traci Hoey. “I think the State Line Band has a huge following and we’re so excited to have them out here as our headliner and we have the Benson family here that are going to say a few words so we’re really just so happy to be in the community and the support that they’ve given us and we wanna celebrate.”

Cinergy says the past decade has been very successful, with a lot changing at the Midland location. They say they are always working to bring new fun things for the whole family to West Texas.

“I think Cinergy has evolved in many ways, even just this Midland location specifically, we expanded the bar, added escape rooms, rearranged and added more attractions to the game floor we’ve diversified our food and beverage, and we continue to evolve,” continued Hoey.

Cinergy is hosting the event in their parking lot on Saturday, October 21st, from 4pm to 8pm, and is free for everyone to attend.