MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Cinergy Entertainment Group announced today that it has acquired two formerly owned Regal Cinemas locations – one in Midland and another in Amarillo.

“We couldn’t be more excited to invest in these real estate properties within the communities that we already know so well,” said Jeff Benson, Founder & CEO. “This will be our second real estate acquisition in Amarillo and our third acquisition in the Midland-Odessa area, and we are invigorated by the opportunity to continue to be a part of these growing communities.”

Known for its luxury, dine-in auditoriums, cutting-edge arcades, bowling alleys, escape rooms, axe throwing, chef-inspired menus and sports bars, Cinergy has not yet determined the exact future for each of these newly acquired locations and will engage real estate and development professionals to assess the best use for each of these properties.