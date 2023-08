Why are movie theater snacks so expensive? (Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cinemark Theaters across the United States are celebrating National Cinema Day.

On Sunday Aug. 27, movie fans can enjoy any movie for $4, accompanied with their favorite movie snack in any size for a $1 off.

Fans can enjoy movies from Oppenheimer, Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more in every format including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3D.