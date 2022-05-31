MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Chuy’s Tex-Mex has announced it will open its doors on June 24, an opening that the community has been anxiously awaiting since the restaurant first announced it was coming to Midland late last year.

The Austin-based chain is known for its authentic, fresh food and eclectic design. And in two weeks, patrons will finally be able to order up a Big As Yo’ Face Burrito or famous margarita without having to travel for the privilege.

The restaurant, located at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Road, will be open for lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. During weekdays from 3-6 p.m., patrons will enjoy Chuy’s happy hour drink specials and $5 queso.

“We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this community before even opening our doors,” stated Eric Stump, Chuy’s Midland General Manager, “We are not only looking forward to offering the Permian Basin our popular Tex-Mex favorites but also to partner and give back to this amazing community.”

At Chuy’s Midland, diners will be greeted by the fun and quirky décor Chuy’s is famous for, including an Elvis shrine, the La Chihuahua Bar featuring framed pictures of local dogs collected earlier this year, a hand-carved wooden “school” of fish hanging overhead and a hubcap-covered ceiling. The menu features made-from-scratch dishes crafted with homemade tortillas, made fresh every day, including favorites like the Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas.

On an additional note, we can’t wait to see the Permian Basin themed t-shirts.