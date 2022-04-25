MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Austin-based Tex Mex restaurant is just months away from opening its doors. To help support the vision behind Chuy’s in Midland, the restaurant is beginning the hiring process for its new location.

Chuy’s will be hiring several full and part-time positions, including hosts, servers, bussers, and bartenders. The Tex-Mex restaurant is also looking for talented kitchen staff to help prepare its made from scratch authentic dishes and signature sauces. Interviews and hiring will take place on-site at 4609 Loop 250 Frontage Road, Midland, TX starting Monday, May 2nd and the new location will be holding interviews every Monday – Saturday from 8 am – 6 pm. People should apply online here.

In a recent news release, the General Manager at Chuy’s in Midland, Eric Stump, expressed his excitement for the grand opening.

“We are thrilled to share our passion for Tex-Mex, unique flair, and commitment to the community,” said Stump.

Once doors open, guests can expect to feast on authentic dishes crafted with homemade tortillas. If you’ve had a taste of this Tex-Mex restaurant then you’re familiar with some of the customer favorites such as Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Chuy’s Famous Big As Yo’ Face Burritos.

The restaurant will also offer happy hour specials including $5 queso and Chuy’s Famous Ritas, famously known for its fresh-squeezed lime juice. Happy hour will be offered every Monday through Friday from 3 pm – 6 pm.

To schedule an interview or for hiring questions, please call (432) 400-1002. The restaurant is set to open in June 2022.