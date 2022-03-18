MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three people accused of vandalizing a church.

According to a Facebook post, the three people pictured below, described as “young males” by police, were caught on security camera after they entered Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on W Illinois Ave. Once inside the church, the trio caused significant damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220216016. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $1000 reward.