MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Folks across the basin are invited to celebrate the holidays this year at Centennial Park!

“Christmas in the Park” will take place from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, December 21st, at Centennial Park in Midland (located 200 West Wall Street). The event is put together by the First United Methodist Church in Midland.

The event will include snacks, hot drinks, Christmas Carols, games, and more. The event is free and open to the community. To learn more about the event, or to find more events at Centennial Park in the future, just go to www.centennialparkmidland.org/events.