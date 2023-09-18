ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In June, investigators with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Manases Abrego Castillo and charged him with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child after a 10-year-old girl made an outcry. Now, ABC Big 2 News has learned that a second arrest has been made as part of that investigation.

According to court records, on June 2, a woman reported to ECSO investigators that her child has accused Castillo, her boyfriend of three years, of sodomy and rape. The child was taken to the Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and was also given a SANE exam. Records show that Castillo was arrested after he failed to show up for an interview with investigators on June 7; he was taken into custody on June 21 and remains in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, as well as a $100,000 bond.

Manases Abrego Castillo

During the interview with the advocacy center, the child made a second outcry and accused a former babysitter’s husband of touching her inappropriately. The little girl told investigators that in 2020, while in her babysitter’s home, a man named Rene, later identified as 36-year-old Rene Ramirez Vazquez, called her into his bedroom for a “surprise”. The child alleged that Vazquez then touched her inappropriately over her clothes and asked if she enjoyed it.

Rene Ramirez Vazquez

In an interview with investigators, Vazquez reportedly admitted to touching the child on at least two occasions. On September 16, Vazquez was arrested and charged with Indecency With a Child by Sexual Contact. He was booked into the ECLEC where he also remained as of Monday afternoon on an ICE hold and a $75,000 bond.