ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Medical Center Health and the Children’s Miracle Network unveiled the CMN logo on the outside of the MCH Center for Women and Infants Tuesday morning.

The reveal has been years in the making and highlights MCH being a CMN Hospital since 1987, according to a release from MCH.

The Children’s Miracle Network works with local and corporate partners to advocate for children’s health in MCH’s 17 counties and bring in funds for their Pediatrics and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Through CMN donations, children can be treated at Medical Center Hospital, regardless of payment.