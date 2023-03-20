PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Basin PBS will be opening the Basin PBS Children’s Lounge inside Midland International on Tuesday, March 21st, at 10:30am.

The lounge will feature seating, age-appropriate educational games, an iPad station connected to PBS KIDS, a little library, as well as a TV showing educational programming from PBS KIDS.

“We are excited to provide a new resource for families traveling through the airport,” said Laura Wolf, CEO/GM of Basin PBS. “The Basin PBS Children’s Lounge is a welcoming space where children can relax and play while parents wait for their flight. We are grateful to Permian Resources for their generous support of this project, and to Fred Rogers Production and PBS KIDS for their collaboration.”

The launch event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, with remarks from representatives of Basin PBS and Permian Resources.

“We are delighted to partner with Basin PBS and Permian Resources to bring this important resource to Midland International Air & Space Port,” said Justine Ruff, Director of Airports for the City of Midland. “The Basin PBS Children’s Lounge is a great addition to our airport, and we are grateful for the support of our community partners.”

Representatives from Basin PBS, Permian Resources, and Midland International Air & Space Port will be in attendance.

The Basin PBS Children’s lounge is free and open to the public during regular airport hours, located across from the Southwest gates.