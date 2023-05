MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking drivers to slow down and be cautious in neighborhoods now that children are celebrating summer break.

MPD said in a social media post, “Children may get caught up playing and run into the road to chase after a ball, making them vulnerable to pedestrian fatalities.”

The Department is also asking parents to talk to their children about the importance of looking both ways before walking into the street.