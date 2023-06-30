ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Faudree Ranch Apartments late Thursday night, according to a post by the City of Odessa.

The small fire was located in a closet, caused by a six-year-old boy who was playing with matches.

These apartments have sprinklers, containing the fire to the closet, but 1,000 gallons of water were dumped on one floor, according to the post. Three families were displaced due to the water damage from the sprinklers.

The City of Odessa says this is a reminder of how important it is to teach children about fire safety.