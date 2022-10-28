ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced Friday that Dakota Lee Hoyt, 30, was found guilty by an Ector County Jury of three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child following a trial that began on October 25. The jury then sentenced Hoyt to life in prison.

Hoyt was arrested in July of 2021 and has been held without bond since his arrest. An affidavit stated Hoyt was taken into custody after a five-year-old girl told a nurse that Hoyt had raped and sodomized her in the fall of 2020 and again in July of last year. That same nurse identified abnormalities in the child’s rectum during an exam.

The Prosecution team was led by Assistant District Attorneys William Prasher and Melissa Rayne. Judge John Shrode presided.