ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Abygail Chavez Marin, 31, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More and Endangering a Child.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on May 16, officers were called to a DK convenience store in the 4000 block of W County Road to investigate a crash involving a white GMC Sierra. At the scene, officers found Marin behind the wheel and said she smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and was unsteady on her feet.

Investigators asked Marin to perform a series of field sobriety tests which she was reportedly unable to complete. During the investigation, Marin’s seven-year-old son approached officers and handed them a bottle of vodka and said Marin had been drinking from the bottle while she was driving. That’s when officers learned that Marin had previously been convicted of drunk driving on at least two occasions. Marin later submitted to a breathalyzer test which showed a blood alcohol level of .189 and .194, the legal limit in Texas is .08.

Marin was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $15,000.