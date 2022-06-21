ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police said a verbal argument escalated into a dangerous attack. Jeserica Murry, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Dessie Burton, 29, has been charged with Assault.

According to an arrest report, on June 19, the couple’s child called 911 and said her parents were fighting and that her dad had been stabbed. Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the home in the 2700 block of N Alleghaney to investigate.

At the scene, officers found Burton lying in the street, bleeding. According to the affidavit, Burton had been stabbed in the shoulder. Paramedics arrived and Burton was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Once Burton was taken from the scene, officers spoke with Murry who said an argument escalated when she asked Burton to leave her home. According to Murry, after she asked Burton to leave, he kicked in the front door, knocked her to the ground, and started punching her in the head. She said Burton then grabbed her by the hair and began dragging her around her home.

Murry said she “got away” from Burton long enough to grab a knife and then told Burton to leave once again. When Burton next approached her, she said she swung the knife and stabbed him.

Officers arrested Murry and booked her into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. She was later released on a $50,000 bond.

Following a hospital stay, Burton was also arrested for his role in the fight. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on June 20 and remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond had not yet been set.

Mug shots for the couple were not immediately available.