ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after a child asked her bus driver for help. David Amado Gonzales, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 7:47 a.m. on May 9, officers responded to a home on W 5th Street to investigate an unknown problem after a young child boarded her bus and handed a note to her bus driver asking for the driver to send police to her address. At the scene, officers found a man and woman sitting on the porch; as investigators approached, the couple walked inside their home and took several minutes to open the door.

Eventually, officers made contact with an alleged victim who said her boyfriend, identified as Gonzales, had arrived home around 1:00 a.m. intoxicated. The woman alleged that Gonzales had pulled her hair and punched her several times. She said he then bit her forehead and held a switchblade to her neck and left a cut behind her ear. Investigators said the victim had multiple cuts and bruises across her face and head consistent with that type of assault.

Gonzales was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.