WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) —- Chevron’s Mid-Continent Business Unit is announcing the launch of Permian Proud. It’s a website that aims to shine a light on the Permian Basin, to echo the fact that West Texas is a special place to live, work and play.

Chevron has been in the basin since 1925, and has a long running history with what makes West Texas so special.

“Permian Proud will highlight the region’s unique past, present and future as a vital supplier of the oil and gas that enables human progress. The online publication will showcase and uplift the achievements and efforts of local residents and organizations.” That’s according to a press release sent by Chevron.

People can also contact Permian Proud if they want to spread the word about events, new initiatives, exciting fundraisers and feel good stories.

Chevron says it want to do their part to highlight this important moment in history, and to amplify the many positive developments happening across the Permian Basin.

“Permian Proud will reflect the people, organizations, companies and industries of the Permian Basin that are uplifting our communities and impacting our nation and world,” said Vice President of Chevron MCBU, Ryder Booth

You can check out the site now, www.permianproud.com.