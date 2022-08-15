ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Chevron has announced a new initiative that will highlight the people, industries and organizations that make the Permian Basin an “essential and special region of the world”.

Chevron’s Mid-Continent Business Unit (MCBU) launch of Permian Proud is a pioneering digital initiative that aims to shine a light on what makes the Permian Basin an essential region of the world and a special place to live, work and play.

Chevron has been part of this region since 1925. They know, first-hand, the unique character and history of this community. Permian Proud will highlight the region’s unique past, present and future as a vital supplier of the oil and gas that enables human progress. The online publication will showcase and uplift the achievements and efforts of local residents and organizations.

Anyone in the region wanting to get the word out to the public on events, fundraisers, initiatives and more, is encouraged to do so through Permian Proud.

“We want to do our part to highlight this important moment in history, and to amplify the many positive developments happening across the Permian Basin,” said Ryder Booth, vice president of Chevron MCBU. “Permian Proud will reflect the people, organizations, companies and industries of the Permian Basin that are uplifting our communities and impacting our nation and world.”

Read stories and learn more by visiting www.permianproud.com.