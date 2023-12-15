ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa College was recently presented with a check for $125,000 by Chevron representatives for OC’s Automation and Instrumentation Programs, according to a release by the college.

Chevron Public and Government Affairs Advisor Valerie Acosta stated in a letter accompanying the check, “Chevron’s 2023 support for Odessa College. This donation’s purpose is to support Odessa College’s Automation and Instrumentation programs at the main Odessa campus, Pecos Center Extension, and Odessa College Andrews Campus.”

Odessa College Vice President for Advancement Allisa Cornelius said, “Anytime we have an industry partner who shows up for our programs and our students, it’s certainly worth celebrating. This donation from Chevron is a testament to their unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, education and community development in the Permian Basin. Their support empowers us to continue our mission, making a lasting impact on the students we serve.”