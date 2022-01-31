ODESSA, Texas — One Odessa neighborhood experience a major explosion yesterday evening when a chemical fire broke out. Last night, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a call about a vehicle fire.

Around 10 pm on Sunday night, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 9000 block of 26th Street, to what they thought was a vehicle fire, but when they arrived to the area, they found that the explosion was actually due to a chemical fire.

An explosion could be heard and felt around the community last night after firefighters say some chemical totes blew up.

OFR Battalion Chief, Bradley Reese, says, “When units arrived on scene, they did find a flat bed fully involved and we later figured out it was carrying various chemicals in some large totes.”

Reese says the chemicals involved are those used in fracking and that dealing with these types of chemicals was nothing out of the ordinary for the station and the area of Odessa. He says an explosion is unique and OFR has some idea of how it all could have happened.

“In this case, they were storing so many different things in one place. The chemicals were all in different states, there were some solids and some liquids and it got mixed is what probably happened,” says Reese.

Some neighbors in the area were able to see the whole thing happen and became concerned with how this could affect their community.

Reese adds, “This happened in the middle of a neighborhood, so there were a lot of homes nearby, there was a little bit of concern what the chemicals were and the smoke in the area, but crews got on scene, cleared out the area, and within two hours the area was cleared out.”

Reese says the fire was contained quickly and there were no problems.

He adds that the damage was contained to the initial area of the explosion.

“The yard was large enough, the explosion was confined to that area, and the damage was very minimal. It was a large mushroom cloud and I’m sure in a neighborhood like that, it was really scary. I mean luckily nobody was hurt,” adds Reese.

According to AFR there were no injuries in the fire and now the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has since taken over the investigation. We will update you with more information as soon as we fin out.