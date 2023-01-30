ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Curb Side Bistro chef Alejandro and his team are once again stepping in to help the community amid a cold front that shuttered multiple businesses and food pantries on Monday.

“What better way to warm up the soul than with some soup,” Chef said in a Facebook post this afternoon announcing free soup available to anyone in need beginning Tuesday.

Anyone wanting a hot meal is invited to visit the restaurant at 3816 Andrews Highway for a free cup of soup. Patrons are welcome to enjoy their soup in the warmth of the restaurant or take extra to go for anyone waiting on a meal at home. Just ask for the Chef Special Soup.