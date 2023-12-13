MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A West Texas without hunger is the motto and vision for the West Texas food bank.

The food banks serves 19 counties, including Brewster and Pecos counties that are the two largest counties in the state.

So far this year, 13.3 million pounds of food have been distributed across the 10 counties of West Texas.

From the volunteer help, to hosting food drives, and even a monetary donation from the Kelly Grimsley Auto Group make a West Texas without hunger initiative successful.