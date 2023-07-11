ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department announced Tuesday that the charges have been upgraded for a suspect accused of murder. Kannin Shorter, 18, is now facing a Capital Murder charge.

Shorter is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened in June. According to previous reports, Around 9:32 p.m. on the 29th, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a call of shots fired and a gunshot victim at the Carriage House Apartments, located at 4306 N Dixie Boulevard.

While officers were responding to the scene, a white GMC Sierra containing multiple victims arrived at Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital; a sergeant was already at this location on an unrelated call and confirmed that these people were involved in the shooting at Carriage House.

Those four victims were later identified as 17-year-old Jay Mclarity, and three 16-year-olds, including Jr Diaz who was visiting from North Carolina. Diaz was later did from his injuries.

At the apartment complex, officers also found another 16-year-old with multiple gun shot wounds. That victim was also run over by the same truck that was used to take the other victims to the hospital, OPD said. Odessa Fire Rescue tended to that victim at the scene and then transported him to Medical Center Hospital. The medical conditions of the four living victims have not been released.

OPD said it believes all involved gathered for an arranged meeting. Video evidence at the scene revealed that all parties engaged in communication with each other before shots were fired. From information released by OPD, it appears that one group of three approached the Sierra on foot and an altercation broke out- leaving the four victims inside the truck injured, along with the 16-year-old who was subsequently shot and run over.

Investigators are also still trying to identify Shorter’s “accomplice”- OPD said that suspect is nicknamed “K-SO” and had braids and dreadlocks at the time of the shooting.