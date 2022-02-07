WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – February 8th marks one year since nine-year-old Hazel Thompson and her mother were tragically killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 302.

Police say, they were stopped at the intersection of Highway 302 and Highway 115 when a truck failed to control it’s speed causing a chain reaction crash.

After losing his wife and daughter in the crash last year, Michael Thompson spoke with ABC Big 2 News.

“My family, they were the third vehicle in line and were the ones that suffered the most,” said Thompson.

One year later, lives continue to be lost on Highway 302.

In the last week of January alone there were three deadly crashes, one of which took the life of Lorin Readmond, a Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“We definitely have heard the community’s concern about Highway 302 and we’ve responded in several different ways,” said Gene Powell the Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer.

Shortly after Hazel Thompson and her mother died, TxDot began building a double overpass on Highway 302 over Highway 115 and the railroad just west of Kermit. It’s a $55 million project originally expected to take two years to finish.

“They’re actually ahead of schedule. So even though they said it would take two years and they’re at the one year mark right now, it probably won’t take the full two years because they’re so far ahead of schedule,” said Powell.

Steel girders are currently being hung over the bridge on Highway 115. Powell says this marks around the half-way point of the project.

According to TxDot, the oil industry caused traffic counts in this intersection to double between 2015 and 2019. This created the pressing need for the double overpass. Powell says it’s tough to predict where the oil industry will drill next and that makes it difficult for them to plan road projects ahead of the need.

“At TxDot we can’t always act on predictions or guesses. We have to see the traffic before we can react and build structures and improve things.”

TxDot is addressing the uptick in traffic on Highway 302 by creating this double overpass, but it also has other projects for SH 302 in the works. This includes adding passing lanes east and west of Kermit, and conducting a long-term study to possibly make part of the highway a four-lane divided.

While heavy construction is ongoing along Highway 302, TxDot asks that you use extra caution when driving through Winkler County.

“As the different phases progress, our detours change, the width restrictions sometimes can change, so motorists that are going in and out of the project on a regular basis – I may go through it on a Monday and on Friday it could be completely different. So people have to be really aware of their surroundings as they go through,” said Powell.

For more the road work being done on Highway 302 click here.