ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Students with UTPB, and universities across the country, will be seeing changes to the way they apply for student loans.

Usually released by October 1st, the Department of Education says it will be released before 2024.

“We don’t anticipate next year’s FAFSA opening until sometime in December right now, we don’t actually have a specific date. So, what does that mean for families? Well, it means there’s less time for them to have to get their FAFSA done before the next school year.,” said Dr. Becky Spurlock, UTPB Senior VP for Student Affairs. “But the good news is the FAFSA will also be easier for families to fill out, so it has a lot fewer questions, it has an IRS retrieval tool whereas don’t have to enter in all the information they’ll now pull the information directly into the FAFSA from the IRS.”

Students will also be able to apply to more than one school with a single FAFSA form.