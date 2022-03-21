ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A lot of changes are coming to downtown Odessa. The Executive Director for Downtown Odessa, Casey Hallmark tells us that the city is working with different partnerships and grants to give the downtown area a new and improved look.

Lifelong Odessan, Casey Hallmark came to the position of Executive Director for Downtown Odessa in January of 2022. Hallmark says that although she’s new to her role, nonetheless she is excited for what’s in store for the city she calls home.

“My goal is for downtown to be a destination where you come and spend the entire day going to the ice cream shop and going to the new gift shop and going to the restaurants um I think that’s really important,” says Hallmark.

Through a strategic plan titled “The Downtown Masterplan,” city planning managers are working alongside one another to map out how the city should execute the implementation of new business, improved sidewalks, and more.

“The city has set aside a large chunk of money for downtown specifically so we’re going to be looking at how we’re gonna reinvest that into sidewalks, lighting, making it more pedestrian-friendly and safe,” says Hallmark

Hallmark says the plan is to redo worn streets and improve utilities in the area and much more to improve the quality of life for Odessans and people who come to visit the area.

As for new businesses coming to town, Hallmark says that there are a few in the works or on the cusp of opening.

“We have several new businesses coming to downtown, several in construction right now like bars, restaurants, even a gift shop that’s coming downtown and the OC project is coming to downtown,” says Hallmark.

Slowly but surely, Hallmark says that changes to the area are to make downtown a family-friendly environment for people who live in the area and visitors to enjoy.

According to the City of Odessa, there’s been major progress in the expansion from 2016 to now the amount of businesses opened have increased to 42 downtown and as of today, more than $48 million dollars have been invested into projects like road improvements, street signs, and rehabilitation of older buildings.