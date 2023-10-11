ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Chamber of Commerce hosted a conference on Wednesday where a land donation was announced for the district, with regards to the upcoming bond election.

The new property would house the new career and technical education center, which is part of the bond.

“So the building is a new career and technical education facility, it will house many of the CTE programs we offer today as well as ones that we will develop. An energy pathway will be developed or is in development and will be housed in there, welders, automotive, construction, medical community will be housed,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “So a variety of different career and technical education pathways and will serve 2,400 students. So 400 students will be housed in there, it will be their full-time high school every day, and then we will transport 2,000 students there every day from Permian High School, Odessa High School, and New Tech Odessa.”

Dr. Muri also says the donation was not anticipated by the district. The land was donated by Grow Odessa, measuring 37.9 acres.