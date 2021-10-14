Chainsaw Carnage: Will you make it out alive?

Odessa’s longest running haunted house set to open Friday

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Since 1998, Bloody Bill’s Chainsaw Carnage has been entertaining thrill seekers in the Basin, and beginning Friday, the venue will be open once again.

For the past 24 years, award winning film director Billy Pon, known locally as Bloody Bill has been serving up heart pumping adventure complete with chainsaws, quality props and monsters of every variety. His horror film, Circus of the Dead, was filmed entirely in Odessa. To say Pon knows horror, is an understatement.







Tickets for the bloody adventure run from between $15 to $20 and can be purchased here. Don’t miss out on this spooky adventure!