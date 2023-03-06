MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Partnering with several other organizations, Centennial Park will be hosting events for people of all ages for the whole week.

These events include:

St. Patrick’s Day Story & Coloring in the Park on Friday, March 17 at 2pm

Movies in the Park on Thursday, March 16 at 7pm

Stories in the Park on Thursday March 16 at 12pm

Field Day Games on Wednesday, March 15 from 2pm-4pm

Race an Obstacle Course with the Midland Fire Department on Wednesday, March 15 from 2pm-4pm

A Native Plant Scavenger Hunt on Tuesday, March 14 from 1pm-3pm

Trashketball on Tuesday, March 14 from 1pm-3pm

Stories in the Park on Tuesday, March 14 at 1pm and 2pm

MusikGarten Free Class for Newborns – Preschoolers on Tuesday, March 14 from 10am to 10:30am

Donuts, Coffee, Hot Chocolate & Activities with MPD on Monday, March 13 from 9am-11am

All of these are free events and open to the public. For more information about these events, please visit Centennial Park’s website.