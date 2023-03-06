MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Partnering with several other organizations, Centennial Park will be hosting events for people of all ages for the whole week.
These events include:
- St. Patrick’s Day Story & Coloring in the Park on Friday, March 17 at 2pm
- Movies in the Park on Thursday, March 16 at 7pm
- Stories in the Park on Thursday March 16 at 12pm
- Field Day Games on Wednesday, March 15 from 2pm-4pm
- Race an Obstacle Course with the Midland Fire Department on Wednesday, March 15 from 2pm-4pm
- A Native Plant Scavenger Hunt on Tuesday, March 14 from 1pm-3pm
- Trashketball on Tuesday, March 14 from 1pm-3pm
- Stories in the Park on Tuesday, March 14 at 1pm and 2pm
- MusikGarten Free Class for Newborns – Preschoolers on Tuesday, March 14 from 10am to 10:30am
- Donuts, Coffee, Hot Chocolate & Activities with MPD on Monday, March 13 from 9am-11am
All of these are free events and open to the public. For more information about these events, please visit Centennial Park’s website.