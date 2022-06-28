MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Splash Pad at Centennial Park is closed for unexpected maintenance today until further notice. Park officials say that the maintenance being done is to ensure that the splash pad is operating correctly.

Here are a few splash pad rules that Park officials recommend the community follow:

Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., unless otherwise posted.

General Park Rules apply in the Splash Pad area.

The Splash Pad is closed during inclement weather and maintenance.

At the first sign of thunder or lighting, please vacate the Splash Pad and seek shelter.

Be considerate of others enjoying the Splash Pad.

Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Parents/Guardians of children at the Splash Pad are solely responsible for ensuring the safety of their children.

Do not sit on the Splash Pad jets.

Running, rough play, and reckless behavior on Splash Pad is prohibited.

Food, drinks, and glass containers are prohibited.

Drug use, smoking, and vaping are prohibited.

Exit Splash Pad immediately if directed by park personnel.

