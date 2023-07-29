MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Centennial Park will be hosting the final ‘Story and Coloring in the Park’ event before school starts again, with the next season being announced at a later time, according to a post by the park.

On Thursday, August 3rd, at 10:30am, “Miss Nelson is Missing” by Harry G. Allard Jr. and illustrated by James Marshall, will be the story being read under the Stage Pavilion.

Then, beginning at 7:30pm, The River Fine Arts Studio will be presenting a free children’s theatrical production of “Peter Pan,” Centennial Park’s first community summer musical. All are invited and encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. No tickets are required.